Previous
Photo 2782
By the pond
In every park there is a tree where pigeons wait for a treat. When they spot a potential donor, they all fly at once.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
7
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th January 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
pound
,
pigeon
,
panning
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture only here it's seagulls.
January 15th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Great action shot.
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot! Nice motion.
January 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
January 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great movement
January 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice PM (pigeon movement)!
January 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice action capture !
January 15th, 2025
