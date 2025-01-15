Previous
By the pond by haskar
Photo 2782

By the pond

In every park there is a tree where pigeons wait for a treat. When they spot a potential donor, they all fly at once.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture only here it's seagulls.
January 15th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Great action shot.
January 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shot! Nice motion.
January 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
January 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great movement
January 15th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Nice PM (pigeon movement)!
January 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice action capture !
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact