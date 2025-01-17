Sign up
Photo 2784
A leafless twig
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3416
photos
249
followers
217
following
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
17th January 2025 12:35pm
Tags
branch
,
winter
,
dof
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All ready to burst out into leaf !
January 17th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely delicate capture
January 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lot of buds on those twigs just waiting to burst forth.
January 17th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So simple - so stunning
January 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
Simple but effective. Lots of buds ready for more leaves
January 17th, 2025
