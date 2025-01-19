Sign up
Photo 2786
In the afternoon or rather in the evening
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3418
photos
249
followers
217
following
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th January 2025 4:19pm
Tags
park
,
evening
,
leading-line
Jo
ace
Great street view
January 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wonderful night shot
January 19th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great night shot and composition.
January 19th, 2025
