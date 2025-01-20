Sign up
Photo 2787
Juxtaposition
I really liked this scene. Lots of trees and a single tree shadow. And all of this separated by a brick wall.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
shadow
wall
juxtaposition
Wendy
Love what your eyes found. Great capture.
January 20th, 2025
carol white
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 20th, 2025
