Abstract by haskar
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply wonderful, full of textures and shapes - I see two gowned ladies facing one another in the woodland !! - fav , but would like to see this in its natural colour !!
January 21st, 2025  
Wendy ace
This is awesome. I'm seeing the baby Jesus scene with huge angels on each side.
January 21st, 2025  
kali ace
two figures having a meaningful conversation there
January 21st, 2025  
Jo ace
Wonderful find. Great textures and so much to see
January 21st, 2025  
