Photo 2788
Abstract
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3420
photos
250
followers
217
following
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th January 2025 11:48am
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
pattern
,
abstract
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply wonderful, full of textures and shapes - I see two gowned ladies facing one another in the woodland !! - fav , but would like to see this in its natural colour !!
January 21st, 2025
Wendy
ace
This is awesome. I'm seeing the baby Jesus scene with huge angels on each side.
January 21st, 2025
kali
ace
two figures having a meaningful conversation there
January 21st, 2025
Jo
ace
Wonderful find. Great textures and so much to see
January 21st, 2025
