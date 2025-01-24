Sign up
Previous
Photo 2791
Fresh shoots
Today was a beautiful sunny day with a temperature of plus 8C. You could already feel spring in the air. Yesterday's wind blew away some of the smog and you could go for a walk.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3424
photos
250
followers
217
following
764% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
24th January 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
close-up
