Previous
Fresh shoots by haskar
Photo 2791

Fresh shoots

Today was a beautiful sunny day with a temperature of plus 8C. You could already feel spring in the air. Yesterday's wind blew away some of the smog and you could go for a walk.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact