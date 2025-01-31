Previous
An evening clearings by haskar
An evening clearings

Today it cooled down considerably and there was some rain. However, the sky began to clear up in the evening.
31st January 2025

haskar

ace
@haskar
Linda Godwin
Awesomensauce. Ethereal!
January 31st, 2025  
