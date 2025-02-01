Sign up
Photo 2799
In Search of Spring 1
Found this in the park. Great way to use an old tree.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3436
photos
251
followers
217
following
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2796
121
2797
2798
504
2799
2800
505
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd February 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
spring
,
park
Mags
ace
Lots of nutrients there. Lovely new shoots!
February 2nd, 2025
