In Search of Spring 2 by haskar
Photo 2800

In Search of Spring 2

This tree always blooms in winter. At first delicately but in March it will already have many flowers.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

haskar

vaidas ace
Beautiful!
February 2nd, 2025  
Joan ace
A promise! Gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How precious ! fav
February 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
February 2nd, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2025  
