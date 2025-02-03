Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2801
One apple every day
Wendy
@photohoot
asked me to take a color shot of yesterday's plates. This set was made in the Czechoslovak glass and porcelain factory "Bohemia".
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3438
photos
251
followers
217
following
767% complete
View this month »
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
Latest from all albums
2797
2798
504
2799
2800
505
506
2801
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plate
,
still-life
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful plate and apples
February 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
A simple and beautiful still-life! Lovely light and shadows! Fav
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely! Great still life.
February 3rd, 2025
KWind
ace
yummy! I JUST ate an apple and dipped it into warm peanut butter!
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close