Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2803
Bugs
I found them on the lime trees in the park and they were very numerous. They should freeze but we don't have winter.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3442
photos
251
followers
217
following
767% complete
View this month »
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Latest from all albums
2800
505
506
2801
2802
507
2803
508
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th February 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
insect
Heather
ace
A great close-up to feature the colour tones and patterns of the bugs! But it is disturbing to realize how climate change is affecting all life forms. Fav
February 5th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a very thought provoking image - makes you wonder what else will change...
February 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I agree, that it is very disturbing photo and I wonder what the summer will bring
February 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close