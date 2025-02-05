Previous
Bugs by haskar
I found them on the lime trees in the park and they were very numerous. They should freeze but we don't have winter.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

haskar

Heather ace
A great close-up to feature the colour tones and patterns of the bugs! But it is disturbing to realize how climate change is affecting all life forms. Fav
February 5th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a very thought provoking image - makes you wonder what else will change...
February 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I agree, that it is very disturbing photo and I wonder what the summer will bring
February 5th, 2025  
