And for dessert an egg

Taken on Sunday at the Zoo. I was observing the behavior of the Servals. They were standing near the entrance door, waiting to be fed. The keeper opened the door a crack and threw a large fish towards each cat. They caught their prey in the air and ate it in hiding. After they had eaten the fish, they continued to watch the door and waited for something else. And so it happened. For dessert, each cat also got a fresh egg.