Faworki

Faworki are traditional, crispy cookies with a sweet taste, in the shape of a folded bow, made from batter and fried in deep fat. The most important thing is to have a lot of bubbles on the dough, which are created when beating the dough. We only fry faworki during carnival, but I don't fry them anymore. I bought this package and I'm happy about the visit of my son, who likes faworki very much.