Photo 2807
Conversations of double basses
I've been absent for a while. In the evenings we go to concerts at the 20th Century Music Festival. Today is the finale.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
6
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
7
365
OM-5
9th February 2025 7:35pm
Tags
close-up
,
instrument
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous tones
February 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Superb
February 9th, 2025
Wendy
ace
You just enjoy yourself. Your images are worth the wait.
February 9th, 2025
Heather
ace
I love this, with the light and the warm colour tones of the wood! A great composition too! And the same as Wendy. Fav
February 9th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Love this
February 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They ate so gorgeous
February 9th, 2025
