Conversations of double basses by haskar
Photo 2807

Conversations of double basses

I've been absent for a while. In the evenings we go to concerts at the 20th Century Music Festival. Today is the finale.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
JackieR
Gorgeous tones
February 9th, 2025  
Corinne C
Superb
February 9th, 2025  
Wendy
You just enjoy yourself. Your images are worth the wait.
February 9th, 2025  
Heather
I love this, with the light and the warm colour tones of the wood! A great composition too! And the same as Wendy. Fav
February 9th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Love this
February 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
They ate so gorgeous
February 9th, 2025  
