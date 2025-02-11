Sign up
Previous
Photo 2809
Young male catkin
It's not spring yet, but there is already hope.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
4
7
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th February 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
catkin
,
willow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So heart-warming to see such beautiful taste of Spring ( Even so too early yet !) fav
February 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh wonderful dof
February 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looks like pussy willow! Beautiful shot.
February 11th, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
February 11th, 2025
