It's already blooming by haskar
Photo 2810

It's already blooming

The winter aconite blooms in February and March. Well, that wasn't a surprise, I just know where they grow.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

haskar

Babs ace
Spring has arrived early.
February 12th, 2025  
