Photo 2811
Composition of pipes
This is a school building. I was interested in these ventilation pipes. They create an interesting form, but I don't know why there are so many of them.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
night
,
city
,
pipe
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing pipe-work !! I wonder why !! A great find !
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
How very cool and so interesting!
February 13th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
The pipes and the grid really make for an eye catching image. The pipes make you wonder what goes on in that building..
February 13th, 2025
KV
ace
Interesting school building… looks to be pretty old.
February 13th, 2025
