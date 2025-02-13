Previous
Composition of pipes by haskar
Composition of pipes

This is a school building. I was interested in these ventilation pipes. They create an interesting form, but I don't know why there are so many of them.
13th February 2025

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing pipe-work !! I wonder why !! A great find !
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
How very cool and so interesting!
February 13th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
The pipes and the grid really make for an eye catching image. The pipes make you wonder what goes on in that building..
February 13th, 2025  
KV ace
Interesting school building… looks to be pretty old.
February 13th, 2025  
