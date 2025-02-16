Sign up
Photo 2814
Will you swim with me?
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3464
photos
252
followers
217
following
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th February 2025 2:07pm
Privacy
Featured
Tags
winter
,
animal
,
zoo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely look as he invites you !! fav
February 16th, 2025
Heather
ace
A fabulous capture! Such beseeching eyes! Fav
February 16th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful capture.
February 16th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot. Great exposure, details, composition and expression!
February 16th, 2025
