Winter by the river by haskar
Photo 2816

Winter by the river

Our winter looks bad. There is no snowfall and the drought is getting worse.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Nice shot though.
February 18th, 2025  
Oh no! The world is in a terrible state related to weather and weather-related problems. Too much too quickly or not enough at all. Fires, tsunamis, volcano eruptions. One never knows what to expect next or where.
February 18th, 2025  
