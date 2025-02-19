Sign up
Photo 2817
Witch Hazel in full bloom
I didn't take a shot today. This shot is from Sunday.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th February 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
bloom
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful with those tones and colours
February 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - my favourite colour in the witch-hazel ! great focus /dof. fav
February 19th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Gorgeous colours.
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
beautiful
February 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how delightful!
February 19th, 2025
