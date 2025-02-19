Previous
Witch Hazel in full bloom by haskar
Photo 2817

Witch Hazel in full bloom

I didn't take a shot today. This shot is from Sunday.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

haskar


@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z
Wonderful with those tones and colours
February 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful - my favourite colour in the witch-hazel ! great focus /dof. fav
February 19th, 2025  
Elisa Smith
Gorgeous colours.
February 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
beautiful
February 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
how delightful!
February 19th, 2025  
