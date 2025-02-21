Sign up
Photo 2819
Waiting for spring
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3474
photos
252
followers
217
following
b&w
winter
pigeon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful curves and lines.
February 21st, 2025
