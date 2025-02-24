Previous
Venetian inspirations by haskar
Venetian inspirations

An ornate balcony from a tenement house in the neo-Gothic style, lined with red - yellow ceramic brick. Porter's tenement house was built in 1895 and survived WWII without any major damage.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

haskar

carol white ace
Beautiful architecture. Fav 😊
February 24th, 2025  
