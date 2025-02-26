Sign up
Previous
Photo 2824
Abstraction
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3484
photos
252
followers
217
following
773% complete
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
526
2821
527
2822
528
2823
2824
529
Views
20
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th February 2025 5:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
colour
,
abstraction
Mags
ace
A beautiful abstract!
February 26th, 2025
