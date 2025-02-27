Previous
Spring is knocking on the door by haskar
Photo 2825

Spring is knocking on the door

A bit shy, but they are already showing themselves. These are the first snowdrops I've seen this year.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

haskar

Rob Z ace
I wish we had these over here - they are delightful.
February 27th, 2025  
Jo ace
So great to see spring on the way
February 27th, 2025  
