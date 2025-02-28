Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2826
A very gloomy day
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3488
photos
252
followers
217
following
774% complete
View this month »
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Latest from all albums
528
2823
2824
529
2825
530
2826
531
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th February 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
city
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The people look as sad as the gray day. Good city shot though!
February 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gray , gloomy and sad as the people walk with bowed heads and brollies up against the elements ! fav
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close