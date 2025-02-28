Previous
A very gloomy day by haskar
Photo 2826

A very gloomy day

28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
774% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
The people look as sad as the gray day. Good city shot though!
February 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gray , gloomy and sad as the people walk with bowed heads and brollies up against the elements ! fav
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact