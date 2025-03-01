Previous
Frozen lake by haskar
Photo 2827

Frozen lake

In the evening we went for a walk around the lake. The lake is frozen but the ice is already very thin.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Barb ace
Moody capture!
March 3rd, 2025  
Jo ace
Very atmospheric
March 3rd, 2025  
