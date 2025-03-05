Sign up
Previous
Photo 2831
A walk along the Vistula River
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
6
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3493
photos
251
followers
217
following
775% complete
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th March 2025 11:57am
Tags
bridge
,
train
,
river
*lynn
ace
nice composition and timing
March 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 5th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Great image with the two sections so nicely connected.
March 5th, 2025
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it
March 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific lines, composition
March 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful lines and POV!
March 5th, 2025
