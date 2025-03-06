Sign up
Previous
Photo 2832
Spring
It's been spring for two days now. The sky is cloudless and the temperature is 18 degrees Celsius. And suddenly everything woke up. This is a blooming maple.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th March 2025 4:34pm
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
blooming
Rob Z
ace
I love this shot.
March 6th, 2025
