Spring by haskar
Photo 2832

Spring

It's been spring for two days now. The sky is cloudless and the temperature is 18 degrees Celsius. And suddenly everything woke up. This is a blooming maple.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
I love this shot.
March 6th, 2025  
