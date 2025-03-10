Previous
A straw mobile by haskar
Photo 2836

A straw mobile

This is a folk home decoration hung in the middle of the room. It is made of straw and colored paper. During Easter, blown eggs are also added.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
March 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful arrangement and beautifully edited and presented here ! fav
March 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely purples!
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact