Previous
Photo 2836
A straw mobile
This is a folk home decoration hung in the middle of the room. It is made of straw and colored paper. During Easter, blown eggs are also added.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
3
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3499
photos
252
followers
217
following
776% complete
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2830
2831
2832
2833
122
2834
2835
2836
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
8th March 2025 5:18pm
Tags
decoration
,
tradition
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
March 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful arrangement and beautifully edited and presented here ! fav
March 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely purples!
March 10th, 2025
