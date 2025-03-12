Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2838
Ready steady go!
Spring is in full swing here, but they're just announcing the return of winter.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3501
photos
252
followers
217
following
777% complete
View this month »
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Latest from all albums
2832
2833
122
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th March 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
park
,
bud
,
dof
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - fav
March 12th, 2025
Karen
ace
Delightful capture - those buds are lovely. I like the way they're splayed out on the twig.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close