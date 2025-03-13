Previous
Hellebore by haskar
Hellebore

It's finally raining here. It was a very gloomy and dark day. I took this shot on an evening walk. Very high ISO but I think it adds a bit of mood.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

haskar

Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply beautiful
March 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
March 13th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's such a lovely example of noise being a positive rather than a negative!
March 13th, 2025  
