Hello by haskar
Hello

I met this squirrel in the park. It was jumping on branches and constantly changing poses. And suddenly it noticed me and froze for a moment. Thanks to that I managed to take this portrait.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Vesna
Hello!
March 14th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Terrific wildlife image.
March 14th, 2025  
