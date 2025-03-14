Sign up
Photo 2840
Hello
I met this squirrel in the park. It was jumping on branches and constantly changing poses. And suddenly it noticed me and froze for a moment. Thanks to that I managed to take this portrait.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
14th March 2025 2:48pm
Tags
squirrel
,
spring
,
park
Vesna
Hello!
March 14th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Terrific wildlife image.
March 14th, 2025
