Male yew cones by haskar
Male yew cones

These cones, like the whole plant, are poisonous. And the pollen they secrete is a strong allergen. But they look lovely.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely , God must have had his reasons to make them poisonous !!! A lovely capture with the bokeh ! fav
March 16th, 2025  
