Previous
Photo 2842
Male yew cones
These cones, like the whole plant, are poisonous. And the pollen they secrete is a strong allergen. But they look lovely.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3505
photos
252
followers
217
following
778% complete
View this month »
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th March 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cone
,
spring
,
close-up
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely , God must have had his reasons to make them poisonous !!! A lovely capture with the bokeh ! fav
March 16th, 2025
