Photo 2843
Fresh leaves
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3507
photos
252
followers
217
following
779% complete
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th March 2025 12:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blur
,
spring
,
abstract
Mags
ace
Beautiful bokeh and colors!
March 18th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful and soft, like new growth in springtime.
March 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Very nice.
March 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool looking
March 18th, 2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful colours
March 18th, 2025
