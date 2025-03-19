Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2845
S-line
This shot was taken from the bridge. I watched the swan pick at the stones at the bottom of the pond. Sometimes he had to raise his head.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3508
photos
252
followers
217
following
779% complete
View this month »
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th March 2025 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
droplet
,
line
,
swan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close