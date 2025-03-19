Previous
S-line by haskar
Photo 2845

S-line

This shot was taken from the bridge. I watched the swan pick at the stones at the bottom of the pond. Sometimes he had to raise his head.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact