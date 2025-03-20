Sign up
Previous
Photo 2846
In the golden lake
that light was amazing.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3509
photos
252
followers
217
following
779% complete
View this month »
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th March 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
coot
,
golden-hour
Heather
ace
Amazing is right! I love how the ducks are surrounded by the golden glow in the water! Fav!
March 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wowee!
March 20th, 2025
