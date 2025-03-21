Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2847
Seed basket
I don't know what kind of bush is blooming like that, but maybe I'll recognize it when the leaves show their strength.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
6
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3510
photos
252
followers
217
following
780% complete
View this month »
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st March 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
close-up
Heather
ace
Lovely textures and shapes and a nice soft background to show it off! Fav
March 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How very lovely
March 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
March 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely , so intricate , great textures and shapes ! fav
March 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
March 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close