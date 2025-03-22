Sign up
Previous
Photo 2848
Old willow
Yesterday I went to the Bug River to look for spring. There were many birds but very little water. The floodplains were completely dry. Everything is yellow and dried out.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st March 2025 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
spring
gloria jones
ace
Neat textures, tones
March 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely bare tree! Wishing you some rain. =)
March 22nd, 2025
