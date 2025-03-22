Previous
Old willow by haskar
Yesterday I went to the Bug River to look for spring. There were many birds but very little water. The floodplains were completely dry. Everything is yellow and dried out.
haskar

Neat textures, tones
March 22nd, 2025  
A lovely bare tree! Wishing you some rain. =)
March 22nd, 2025  
