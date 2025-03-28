Previous
Be careful by haskar
Be careful

Today I went on a bike trip in the forest. The forest is still asleep but the ticks have already woken up.
haskar

Kathy ace
Well spotted! I don't think I have ever seen a tick off of me or my pet unless it dropped off.
March 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
An excellent capture of this itsy-bitsy tick on the catkin! I have never actually seen one before! This is good to know. And yes, be careful! Fav
March 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I don't think I would have recognised a tick. Fabulous shot ot him
March 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh No!!! That’s a tick for sure! Do your ticks carry Lyme disease? They do in the US.
March 28th, 2025  
