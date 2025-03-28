Sign up
Previous
Photo 2854
Be careful
Today I went on a bike trip in the forest. The forest is still asleep but the ticks have already woken up.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3517
photos
252
followers
217
following
Tags
spring
,
close-up
,
catkin
,
insect
Kathy
ace
Well spotted! I don't think I have ever seen a tick off of me or my pet unless it dropped off.
March 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
An excellent capture of this itsy-bitsy tick on the catkin! I have never actually seen one before! This is good to know. And yes, be careful! Fav
March 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I don't think I would have recognised a tick. Fabulous shot ot him
March 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh No!!! That’s a tick for sure! Do your ticks carry Lyme disease? They do in the US.
March 28th, 2025
