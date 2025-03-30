Sign up
Previous
Photo 2856
In the old town of Warsaw
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
6
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3519
photos
252
followers
217
following
782% complete
View this month »
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th March 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
city
,
movement
Dorothy
ace
Love the moodiness of this. Great background.
March 30th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Your ghostly people really add to the feel of the image.
March 30th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
I like the lower contrast of this image, and the blur of the people against the solid streets and buildings. And yay, another OM System photographer!
March 30th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super moody and movement
March 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice pov
March 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking image.
March 30th, 2025
365 Project
close