Previous
In the old town of Warsaw by haskar
Photo 2856

In the old town of Warsaw

30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Love the moodiness of this. Great background.
March 30th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Your ghostly people really add to the feel of the image.
March 30th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
I like the lower contrast of this image, and the blur of the people against the solid streets and buildings. And yay, another OM System photographer!
March 30th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Super moody and movement
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice pov
March 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking image.
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact