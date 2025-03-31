Sign up
Photo 2857
Blooming time
And suddenly it became green and everything is blooming. This is the flower of the ash-leafed maple. In Poland it is an invasive plant but there are a lot of it in cities.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3520
photos
252
followers
217
following
782% complete
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
31st March 2025 9:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
bloom
,
close-up
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely the background is awesome
March 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 31st, 2025
