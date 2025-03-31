Previous
Blooming time by haskar
Blooming time

And suddenly it became green and everything is blooming. This is the flower of the ash-leafed maple. In Poland it is an invasive plant but there are a lot of it in cities.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

haskar

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely the background is awesome
March 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 31st, 2025  
