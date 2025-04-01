Previous
Corydalis by haskar
Photo 2858

Corydalis

I've been absent for a while. I had a short circuit in the electrical system and problems with the electricity. I'm currently facing the replacement of the electrical system and an unexpected renovation.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Hope all goes well with the renovation. Lovely pic.
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact