Previous
Photo 2866
Redflower currant
In Poland it is an invasive plant, but it is eagerly planted in gardens because of its beautiful flowers.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3538
photos
251
followers
216
following
785% complete
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2863
537
538
2864
2865
539
540
2866
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th April 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
colour
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty - what a shame people are able to buy and plant it when it is invasive there
April 9th, 2025
