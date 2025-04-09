Previous
Redflower currant by haskar
Redflower currant

In Poland it is an invasive plant, but it is eagerly planted in gardens because of its beautiful flowers.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

haskar

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty - what a shame people are able to buy and plant it when it is invasive there
April 9th, 2025  
