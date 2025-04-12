Previous
A highlighted blooming tree by haskar
A highlighted blooming tree

Taken in the park at sunset
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Linda Godwin
The light is just right!
April 12th, 2025  
Jo
So pretty in the light
April 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautifully lit - gorgeous ! fav
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley
Stunningly beautiful
April 12th, 2025  
Kathy
Lovely backlighting and bold red color.
April 12th, 2025  
Hazel
Beautiful focus and dof gives a certain 3D effect!
April 12th, 2025  
*lynn
love the light and colors
April 12th, 2025  
