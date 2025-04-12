Sign up
Previous
Photo 2869
A highlighted blooming tree
Taken in the park at sunset
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
7
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3544
photos
252
followers
218
following
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
colour
,
backlight
Linda Godwin
The light is just right!
April 12th, 2025
Jo
ace
So pretty in the light
April 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully lit - gorgeous ! fav
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunningly beautiful
April 12th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Lovely backlighting and bold red color.
April 12th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Beautiful focus and dof gives a certain 3D effect!
April 12th, 2025
*lynn
ace
love the light and colors
April 12th, 2025
