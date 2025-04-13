Sign up
Previous
Photo 2870
Spider
Today I rode my bike to the peat bog to look for spring. Very few flowers and insects. All of nature is waiting for rain. I found this spider on a rush stem. It was waiting, but it wouldn't say what it was waiting for.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th April 2025 5:13pm
Tags
spider
,
cose-up
Corinne
ace
Great close up
April 13th, 2025
