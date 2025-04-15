Previous
Senecio jacobaea, by haskar
Senecio jacobaea,

A pretty flower but dangerous. Horses and cows know not to eat it. And it grows in all conditions.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
The flowers and the buds are beautiful. Beautiful capture also. I love the composition and colors.
April 15th, 2025  
Lovely color and dof!
April 15th, 2025  
What a shame that it is poisonous - such a lovely and bright flower ! fav
April 15th, 2025  
