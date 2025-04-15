Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2872
Senecio jacobaea,
A pretty flower but dangerous. Horses and cows know not to eat it. And it grows in all conditions.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3550
photos
252
followers
218
following
786% complete
View this month »
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Latest from all albums
2869
543
2870
544
545
2871
546
2872
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th April 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pov
Shutterbug
ace
The flowers and the buds are beautiful. Beautiful capture also. I love the composition and colors.
April 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely color and dof!
April 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a shame that it is poisonous - such a lovely and bright flower ! fav
April 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close