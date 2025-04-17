Sign up
Previous
Photo 2874
A quiet spring evening
After a few very cold days, we now have summer heat. I went for a walk along the wild bank of the Vistula River. Everything is already green, and people are enjoying the nice weather.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3554
photos
253
followers
218
following
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
545
2871
546
2872
2873
547
2874
548
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th April 2025 6:55pm
Tags
spring
,
river
,
city
,
golden-hour
