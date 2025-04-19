Previous
I wish you peace by haskar
Photo 2876

I wish you peace

I wanted to send this for Easter. It is a figure of Jesus Christ with a shot through his heart. It is located in the Evangelical cemetery in Warsaw. The shot is from the period of WWII. And it is relevant again.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
787% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Moving image. Too relevant
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact