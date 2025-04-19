Sign up
Previous
Photo 2876
I wish you peace
I wanted to send this for Easter. It is a figure of Jesus Christ with a shot through his heart. It is located in the Evangelical cemetery in Warsaw. The shot is from the period of WWII. And it is relevant again.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
easter
Zilli~
ace
Moving image. Too relevant
April 19th, 2025
