Photo 2877
Under the bridge
I was away yesterday. It was a family day.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st April 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
line
Karen
ace
Fabulous perspective and symmetry.
April 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome patterns and pov
April 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a fascinating photo… wow… amazing capture
April 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific pov and capture of all the different shapes.
April 21st, 2025
