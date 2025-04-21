Sign up
Previous
Photo 2878
Somewhere up there
I watched this girl as she carefully overcame each obstacle. She was very focused and brave.
21st April 2025
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st April 2025 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
child
,
route
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic experience for her
April 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
A terrific challenge - she must've been so elated when she completed the course.
April 21st, 2025
Hazel
ace
Oh wow! Well captured!
April 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant… clever girl
April 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love how focus she looks.
April 21st, 2025
