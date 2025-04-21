Previous
Somewhere up there by haskar
Somewhere up there

I watched this girl as she carefully overcame each obstacle. She was very focused and brave.
haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic experience for her
April 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 21st, 2025  
Karen ace
A terrific challenge - she must've been so elated when she completed the course.
April 21st, 2025  
Hazel ace
Oh wow! Well captured!
April 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant… clever girl
April 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love how focus she looks.
April 21st, 2025  
